Sinn Fein: Government is not doing enough to deal with organised crime gangs

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 12:55 pm

Sinn Fein says the Government is not doing enough to deal with organised crime gangs operating in Dublin.

The party's deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald, is calling on the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Garda Commissioner to improve resources for communities affected by gangland murders.

The Sinn Fein TD was reacting to a shooting in Clondalkin last night, in which a 62 year old man was killed.

The shooting is believed to be part of an ongoing feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Dublin Central TD Mary Lou McDonald, says the Taoiseach and his Ministers need to take effective action: "What has the Government been doing, there has been an awful lot of talk but really what results have we seen?

"I want to make an appeal to the Taoiseach who has been in and out of the inner city many times in recent months and to the Minister for Justice and everyone in Government to look again at their approach.

"We need resourced and targeted policing and we need big investment in communities."

