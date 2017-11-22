Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sinn Féin considers motion of no confidence in Tánaiste over Garda whistleblower email

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 09:30 am

Opposition TDs say the Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald still has questions to answer after facing a grilling last night over her handling of an email regarding Maurice McCabe.

Sinn Féin appears poised to table a motion of no confidence in Ms Fitzgerald, who maintains she does not remember the email sent in May 2015.

Furthermore, Sgt McCabe says the allegation of a serious criminal complaint, mentioned in the email, was not put before the O’Higgins Inquiry which the email was about.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy says if Sinn Féin does table a no confidence vote, there will be an opportunity for the Tánaiste to clear up outstanding issues.

Mr Murphy said: "I think that would giver her space for the kind of debate which could possibly see some answers.

"I think Leader's Questions today will be important, Leo Varadkar was notable by his absence last night in this discussion. He wasn't present, the current minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan was there, so I think we may at least try to get more answers again today."


