Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sinn Féin claims hospitals cancelled almost 100 surgeries a day last month

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 06:29 am

Almost 93 surgeries were cancelled each day during the month of January, according to Sinn Féin.

The party also says hospitals across the country currently face up to 100% occupancy each week.

They say that patients' health is being severely undermined by underinvestment in the Public Health Service.

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson Louise O'Reilly says the cancelling of surgeries is adding to the Emergency Department crisis.

Ms O'Reilly said: "People who are in pain and who need surgery are being sent back whom or being told not to come into hospital, but what happens to those people is they get so desperate they enter the hospital via the only door that is open to them, that's Accident and Emergency.

"We now see that these figures are climbing high and not getting any lower.

"Part of that has to do with the pressure that's being put on by cancelled surgeries, people get desperate."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jewellery recovered after car fails to stop for Gardaí

First person to be prosecuted for assisting suicide in Ireland describes experience on Late Late Show

Locals to protest against Cork flood relief plan

Sean FitzPatrick lawyers accuse investigators of 'crafting and creating witness statements'


Today's Stories

IMF: Government needs to increase capital spending

Exam students in limbo after ASTI ballot result

Gardaí have raised threat level twice over Kinihan-Hutch feud

Impact of teachers’ rejection of deal to be known next week

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Watch: 5 minute make-up routine tips for busy mums on the go

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 