Sinn Féin is calling for the establishment of an Oireachtas Committee to examine the possibility of a united Ireland.

The party is holding its largest ever Ard Fheis in Dublin, where it has been discussing housing, the Irish language and climate change.

Later, party President Gerry Adams is expected to set out a timeline for his eventual departure.

Pearse Doherty wants politicians in the Dáil to consider the possibility of a united Ireland.

"All of us who say we want a united Ireland must work for that united Ireland and an all-party Oireachtas Committee on Irish unity is the logical next step," Mr Doherty said.

"So I ask Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin, what have you to fear of an Oireachtas Committee on Irish unity?"

Party President Gerry Adams.

Sinn Féin has set its sights on entering government – even as a junior coalition partner.

The party voted to reverse its earlier position on not being the smaller party in a coalition.

But both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin.

Catalan politician and Spainish MEP Jordi Sole with Deputy Party leader Mary Lou McDonald

Deputy leader Mary-Lou McDonald took a pop at the Taoiseach in her keynote speech at the RDS this morning.

"Our new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is some craic," Ms McDonald said. "He is a Taoiseach that tries to deny and minimise the scale of this emergency.

"The same Taoiseach fights the corner of coporate tax avoidance.

"Now this Taoiseach, my friends, says that I’m cranky. Leo, you haven’t seen cranky."

Among the motions being debated at the Ard Fheis today is campaigning for the Repeal of the 8th amendment.

Several motions suggest allowing members to vote according to their conscience, unlike the present rule.

However, Ms McDonald says members should vote as one.

"We understand that it is not credible for a political party not to have a position on an issue such as this. Which is an issue of public policy, it is a matter of public health and women’s health.

"The objective of the Ard Fheis is to debate the motions in front of us and arrive at a considered, collective position that is how Sinn Féin policy is made."