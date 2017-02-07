Home»Breaking News»ireland

Simon Harris to meet with CEO of Crumlin Children's Hospital to discuss scoliosis treatment

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 04:51 pm

The Health Minister Simon Harris is to meet with the CEO of Crumlin Children's Hospital this evening, following an RTÉ documentary on waiting lists.

Health Minister Simon Harris

Simon Harris is to seek answers as to why a €3m theatre, designed for surgeries to treat scoliosis, isn't being used.

In the Dail this afternoon Enda Kenny has denied the waiting list figures are being massaged - saying they have been calculated the same way for 15 years.

He said the focus of the government's efforts will be to ensure no further delays in scoliosis surgeries.

Megan, a 13-year-old with scoliosis featured on RTÉ Investigates last night.

“The focus will be on scoliosis, so that no child will be left with the challenges and the difficulties and the pain that they are left in - it’s not acceptable.

“The problem is how do you get your theatre, which the taxpayer has paid for, open and giving relief and comfort to children who have this particular problem.”

