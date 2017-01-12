Home»Breaking News»ireland

Simon Harris orders review of EVERY senior manager in health service

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 04:47 pm

The Health Minister has ordered a performance review of all top managers in the HSE.

Simon Harris said he had asked the Director General of the HSE to rate all senior managers under a number of criteria.

His comments come as the number of patients waiting for admission to Emergency Departments again passed 500.

Speaking to C103 in Cork, Minister Harris said: "In relation to the issue of performance management, I wrote to the director general of the HSE last week, reminding the HSE there are four metrics that every manager in the health service signs up to.

"One is financial, one is access to services for patients. The other is quality of service and the other is safety of service.

"I've asked the director general to report back to me very clearly showing how each and every manager right across the health service is measuring up against those metrics."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Simon Harris, HSE, health service

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Nurses 'cannot work under current levels of stress'

There are still more than 500 patients on hospital trolleys today

Hospitals have 506 on trolleys awaiting beds today while Minister meets HSE

HSE halves long-term waiting list to 1,700 patients

More in this Section

Family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack to meet Taoiseach

All-out strike a possibility, say teachers

No let up on the cold today

Nurses 'cannot work under current levels of stress'


Today's Stories

‘Excessive usage’ water charges for up to 50% of homes

Ictu chief: New pay deal must address staffing issues

Gsoc gets court order to examine McCabe files

Simon Harris: Unacceptable how we got here in terms of waiting lists

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 