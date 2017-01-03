Home»Breaking News»ireland

Simon Harris considers extending hours to deal with hospital overcrowding

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 05:29 pm

The Health Minister is considering extending hours for some hospital services, to deal with the latest spike in hospital overcrowding.

Simon Harris was responding to new figures which showed almost 620 people on trolleys in emergency wards this morning.

The Minister says the surge is the result of a strain of influenza which is affecting older people particularly harshly.

He says the best way to stop the problem escalating is to get vaccinated.

"We need everybody who hasn't been vaccinated, particularly those at risk groups, to get vaccinated.

"My message this afternoon is simple and clear - it is not too late to be vaccinated."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS influenza, health, hospitals, overcrowding, simon harris,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

INMO calls on HSE to introduce emergency nurse staffing

Over 400 people on trolleys at hospitals across the country

GPs report increase in waiting times for patients

Simon Harris to discuss Orkambi drug for Cystic Fibrosis sufferers

More in this Section

Officer disciplined after armed police raid wrong address

Child taken into State care after mother found passed out on New Year's Eve

Gardaí appeal for information after festive knife and gun robberies

Ireland's first floating hotel planned for Cork


Today's Stories

‘Our voices will be heard’, patient group declares

Insurers urged to reassess young drivers’ policies

Ireland near top of EU table for shootings

Fine Gael will not change leader in 2017: Paschal Donohoe

Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 