Home»Breaking News»ireland

Simon Coveney urges Pyongyang to abandon nuclear programme

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 03:18 pm

The Foreign Affairs Minister has said he is deeply worried by North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test which flew over Japan.

Simon Coveney has urged Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear programme and re-engage in talks.

Brendan Walsh is an Irish expat living in Hokkaido - the island the missile passed before breaking up and landing in the sea.

He said: "Hokkaido has a population of about 5.5 million, it's no bigger than Ireland. It's mostly greenery and pasture mountains."

Mr Walsh said that he had imagined that they were safe in Hokkaido. He said that he would have thought; "At least we're not Tokyo."

"We would have never really thought of somewhere like Hokkaido (being attacked)," he added.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS north korea

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

All options on the table after North Korea missile test says Donald Trump

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan in aggressive test-flight

Donald Trump 'spouts rubbish' on Twitter, says North Korea

South Korea and US troops start drills amid Pyongyang nuclear war threat

More in this Section

Garda in hospital; two men arrested after taxi hijacking in Dublin

Man, 50, missing from home in Inagh, Co Clare

Minister Harris to force limit on sale of alcohol

Housing advisory body in favour of keeping help-to-buy scheme


Today's Stories

Shauntelle Tynan evacuated during Hurricane Harvey for vital blood transfusion

Picture this: Irish research at its finest

Fish-shaped submarines show the future of warfare

PSNI in warning to staff over inappropriate tweets

Lifestyle

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow's not-so-straightforward climb to success

Birds returning to make Ireland home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 