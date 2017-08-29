Simon Coveney urges Pyongyang to abandon nuclear programme

The Foreign Affairs Minister has said he is deeply worried by North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test which flew over Japan.

Simon Coveney has urged Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear programme and re-engage in talks.

Brendan Walsh is an Irish expat living in Hokkaido - the island the missile passed before breaking up and landing in the sea.

He said: "Hokkaido has a population of about 5.5 million, it's no bigger than Ireland. It's mostly greenery and pasture mountains."

Mr Walsh said that he had imagined that they were safe in Hokkaido. He said that he would have thought; "At least we're not Tokyo."

"We would have never really thought of somewhere like Hokkaido (being attacked)," he added.