Simon Coveney: 'Time running out' to choose North's First Minister

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 08:18 am

Talks will continue today today to try to re-establish a power-sharing executive in the North.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he is hopeful "the heavy lifting" with regard to restoring devolved governance in the North will be completed this evening.

Mr Coveney is leading the talks alongside Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire and has said that time is running out to choose a first and deputy minister.

Minister Coveney maintains there needs to be progress today so all sides can go to their members to get backing for any potential agreement.

Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams said that powersharing at Stormont is the only fair way to distribute money from the DUP’s deal with the Conservatives.

The windfall in exchange for the Northern Ireland party’s support includes £1bn of new funding for infrastructure and health spending, along with enhanced flexibility on almost £500m of previously allocated cash.

If negotiators miss today’s deadline for a new agreement to restore devolved government, they face the prospect of direct rule being reimposed from Westminster after months of talks failed to break the impasse.

Mr Adams said any extra money for Northern Ireland is a good thing, adding: "We may be able to say well done Arlene, when we have the Executive in place."

Mr Adams said it was always better to have a ministerial Executive in place.

"The only fair way to get whatever resources come to this place, the only forum or the only decision-making body that can do it in a fair way is the Executive."

