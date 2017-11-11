Home»Breaking News»ireland

Simon Coveney hits out at 'nonsense' UK newspaper report about Ireland's stance on Brexit

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 12:05 pm

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has rubbished a UK media report which claims that the Government is only now starting to fight against a hard border in Ireland.

It comes after The Sun claimed that the Irish Government's stance has hardened because of pressure from Gerry Adams.

The article claims: "[Gerry Adams'] Republican party are set to make big gains in new elections to the Dáil, which could [come] soon if Mr Varadkar’s weak Fine Gael government collapses."

Mr Coveney, who is at the Fine Gael National Conference in Cavan, has taken to Twitter to slam the article, saying it is "nonsense".

Minister Coveney says Ireland has been consistent and firm on preventing hard Border.

He said: "We have a responsibility to come up with the unique and flexible solutions to find a pragmatic, sensible and fair way forward."

He said that the solution has to respect the "democratic decision of the British people", as well as Irish interests.

He added: "As the Taoiseach said last night, on this island we are in the business of building bridges, not borders."


