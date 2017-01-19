Home»Breaking News»ireland

Simon Coveney: 15 new areas may get rent caps soon

Thursday, January 19, 2017

The Housing Minister Simon Coveney has said rent caps could be introduced in 15 new areas as soon as possible.

Mr Coveney said the measures would be expanded as soon as there was enough hard data to confirm their eligibility.

The country's five cities were declared "rent pressure zones" before Christmas, after legislation was pushed through the Dáil.

The rent "pressure zones" cap price rises for existing renters in Dublin and Cork to a maximum of 4% a year for the next three years.

This evening the Minister said many other areas could have rent caps introduced in the coming weeks.

He said: "Data is already starting to come through that in my view will mean we will be able to look at at least 15 new local electoral areas.

"We will get assessments done of those areas quickly so we can create new designations around rent-pressure zones as quickly as we can."

KEYWORDS Simon Coveney, rent hikes

