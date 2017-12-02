Home»Breaking News»ireland

Siege of Jadotville soldiers to be honoured today

Saturday, December 02, 2017 - 07:44 am

The soldiers who survived the Siege of Jadotville will be honoured with a special medal today.

The men came under attack in the Congo while on a peacekeeping mission in 1961, they were later taken into captivity and were released over a month later.

In one of his last acts as Taoiseach, Enda Kenny announced that the A company of the 35th battalion would receive a special medal to recognise their bravery.

Minister with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe says it is important they are remembered.

He said: "While this attack lasted for over six days, there were no deaths within the Irish battalion.

"I think it is very important that we recognise the bravery of these men and that is the reason why the defence forces and the Government will be awarding these people with a valant, defence and courage medal."


