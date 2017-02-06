Home»Breaking News»ireland

Shop assistant held up at gunpoint; gardaí seek two men

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 04:34 pm

By Pat Flynn

Gardaí are searching for two men after a shop assistant was tied up held at gunpoint last night.

The armed raid took place at around 10pm at the filling station and shop at Clareabbey near Ennis in Clare.

Two men wearing dark clothing and carrying rucksacks entered the shop as the staff member was closing up.

One of the raiders was brandishing what looked like a black handgun while the second was carrying a nail-bar.

The staff member was tied up before the culprits escaped with an undisclosed sum of money.

The staff member was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The scene of the hold-up today. Picture: Pat Flynn

Gardaí believed the men spoke with eastern European accents. Both are described as being of slim build.

The men left the premises on foot turning right in the direction of the Kildysart Road. Although not injured, the staff member was left shaken by the incident.

The scene was preserved overnight and a forensic examination was carried out this morning. The shop and filling station remained closed most of the today.

"We are very anxious for any person who may have seen someone or something suspicious in the area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm to contact us no matter how small or insignificant they might think it is," a Garda spokesman said.

Gardaí in Ennis can be contacted on 065 68 48100.

