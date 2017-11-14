Shane Ross seeks permission to extend Luas trams

Transport Minister Shane Ross is to ask for cabinet approval today to extend Luas trams in Dublin.

Carriages on the green line will go from 43 meters long to 55 meters as part of cross city project going live on December, 9.

It is to facilitate the growth in passenger numbers.

Last year the two lines carried over 34 million people.

The new Luas Cross City Line will see an extension of the current Green Line from St Stephen's Green through O'Connell Street and towards Cabra and Broombridge.

Construction first started on the €370m project in June 2013.

Head of Public Affairs with Dublin Chamber Graeme McQueen says it's a relief to city centre businesses.

"It has been a long five years for businesses in the city centre, but it is fantastic to see that the line will open on-time and in advance of Christmas," he said.

"The weeks preceding Christmas are hugely important for Dublin retailers.

"The opening of the Luas Cross City extension provides shops and businesses in the city with a huge boost."