Shane Ross cites Seán Lemass legacy as he refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann dispute

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 09:40 pm

The transport minister says he won't intervene in the Bus Éireann dispute, because it would undermine the legacy of Seán Lemass.

Shane Ross says he won't wade into the dispute, despite a growing number backing industrial action.

This evening Bus Éireann workers at the Unite union joined their counterparts from the NBRU and Siptu in preparing for action.

Minister Ross says the State is ready to help - but only through the proper channels.

"It has always been so ever since the then Minister Seán Lemass TD established a new industrial relations machinery in 1946.

"We should not undo his measured work and later subsequent reforms accordingly, we should avoid embroiling ministers in resolving industrial relations issues that would cut across the respective roles of the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court."

