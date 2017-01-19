Home»Breaking News»ireland

Shane Ross: Bus Éireann's €6m losses unsustainable

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 06:34 pm

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has said the losses in Bus Éireann, of €6m a year, are unsustainable.

Details of this report were leaked to the media last week. It is understood to recommend the closure of the loss-making Expressway service.

However, Shane Ross said an internal report commissioned by the bus operator, suggesting the Expressway service could be closed, was only a draft version.

The Minister has been under fire after failing to ask Bus Éireann for a copy of the review carried out by consultants Grant Thornton.

Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary said that when he was briefed by the chair of Bus Éireann, Mr Ross should have asked for a copy of the report.

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, Shane Ross said it was not clear whether Fianna Fáil really cared about transport issues.

He said: "There was not a single FiannaFáil member on December 7 at the Joint Committee of the Oioreachtas [which discussed the 2016 supplementary estimates for public services including transport]. Nobody turned up on that day."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Bus Éireann, Shane Ross

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Nama boss Frank Daly details Anglo board meetings

DUP adviser caught up in 'cash for ash' row resigns

Hard Brexit will lead to 40,000 job losses in Ireland, economist warns

Taoiseach: No prospect of a general election this year


Today's Stories

Activist warns of mass evictions after talking with bank official

Teen quizzed over death of boy linked to potent drug

Motorcyclist who died following M50 crash had been drinking homemade wine, inquest hears

Total cost of water would be €1.2bn if State was ‘sole customer’ of Irish Water

Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 