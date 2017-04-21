Home»Breaking News»ireland

Seven Sinn Féin members leave party over bullying claims

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 11:49 am

Seven members of Sinn Féin in Naas have left the party over claims of bullying, intimidation and a toxic and hostile environment.

Naas-based councillor Sorcha O’Neill was one of those who resigned from the party today.

Sinn Féin have issued a statement saying they regret that Mrs O'Neill has decided to leave the party and it is their belief that she was a dedicated and capable member of the team.

Now Independent councillor, Sorcha O' Neill says it was time to leave the party: "I myself, have experienced bullying and hostility and aggression towards myself over the last couple of years, but, when you have members coming to you saying that they are losing sleep.

"The members themselves are distraught and it just came to a head and we made a decision just to leave the party because it is just so unhealthy."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sinn fein, party, sorcha o neill,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Army families protest on behalf of members of the Defence Forces

Parents request that judge send their son to detention centre

Shooting victim identified through fingerprint technology: Inquest hears

Disruption at Cork Airport this morning due to drone


Today's Stories

Re-route a threat to Cork-Limerick motorway

Facebook messages about paternity test ‘must stop’

GAA club objects to plans for children’s respite care centre

Minister Shane Ross enjoys tour of Kerry with Michael Healy-Rae

Lifestyle

Does Bantry kelp need help?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 