Seven cars broken into at popular spot in Wicklow Mountains

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:14 am

Wicklow Uplands Council are advising car owners to be vigilant after seven cars were broken into at a popular beauty spot in the Wicklow Mountains over the weekend, writes William O'Toole.

A group of family and friends were taking part in a birthday walk and when they returned to their cars, they noticed that windows had been smashed in all seven vehicles.

The incident took place between 11am and 12pm on Saturday at the Shay Elliott car-park which is located at the top of the hill between Glenmalure and Laragh.

Gardai were called to the scene but had to divert en-route due to a tragic fire in Arklow town.

A number of items were taken during the incident, including a handbag belonging to a Canadian woman living in Ireland for the summer, which contained documents she needed for her upcoming wedding.

A spokesperson for the council said the incident was ‘worrying’.

“It was a friends and family group out doing a birthday walk, it should have been a lovely day for them all but turned into a nightmare,

“ We are pleading with visitors and hill walkers not leave any valuables in cars and if possible leave a person to watch the cars.”

Sinn Fein TD for Wicklow, John Brady said that the level of break-ins to vehicles parked within the vicinity of the Wicklow Mountains which has become a weekly occurrence, is ‘extremely concerning’.

“I have been contacted by a number of constituents raising concerns at the high level of break-ins to vehicles parked in the Wicklow Mountains.

“Added to this is the issue around the lack of Garda presence in the area and their unavailability to attend the scene of a crime through no fault of their own.

“The real need for additional Gardaí in Wicklow could not be any more obvious when we see crimes such as these becoming a weekly occurrence.

“It is deeply regrettable to have to highlight this situation in an area that is so reliant on attracting tourists but it must be tackled.”

