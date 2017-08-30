Serious assault after Belfast concert may leave boy, 16, partially blinded

A teenage boy could be left partially blinded following a serious assault after a Vital concert in Belfast.

The 16-year-old received a rip to the back of one eye which may result in permanent loss of vision, a shattered cheekbone and dislocated nose, police said.

The concert in the Boucher Road playing fields had just ended when the youth was attacked at around midnight on Saturday as he and his girlfriend were making their way to the road to board their bus home.

Detectives would like to speak to a teenage boy seen standing on the steps of a white bus and wearing denim shorts and no top.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: "It is reported that following a verbal exchange, this male kicked and punched the 16-year-old in the face, before another four men got out of the bus and became involved in the assault."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.