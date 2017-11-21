Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sentencing of woman who forwarded video of child being raped adjourned

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 03:22 pm

The sentencing of a woman who forwarded a video clip of a child being raped through WhatsApp has been adjourned until March.

Jadesola Agbalade, formerly of Deerhaven Avenue, Clonee in Dublin, was due to be sentenced this afternoon for distributing child pornography.

She admitted forwarding the clip on to two people last year but claimed she did not realise she was doing anything wrong.

The judge said she had received a very positive probation report but said a psychological assessment would be of great assistance.

The defence has been given four months to furnish such a report before a sentence will be handed down.


KEYWORDS

WhatsApprapewomanchildDublin

More in this Section

'Polar low' to bring snow and ice to Ireland this week

Proposal aims to clamp down on fake bids on houses

Study ranks Ireland as third most expensive EU country for broadband

Three public sector unions to merge to form 'super union'


Today's Stories

Councillor among three charged with criminal damage over street names

900 diagnosed annually with alcohol-related cancer: HSE

Ireland is eighth most expensive in Europe for broadband

Semen on child’s top matched accused, court hears

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Black Friday is an opportunity - but be careful

Dishing out the chores

Quietly successful: Meet the man behind ECM Records

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »