Sentencing of woman who forwarded video of child being raped adjourned

The sentencing of a woman who forwarded a video clip of a child being raped through WhatsApp has been adjourned until March.

Jadesola Agbalade, formerly of Deerhaven Avenue, Clonee in Dublin, was due to be sentenced this afternoon for distributing child pornography.

She admitted forwarding the clip on to two people last year but claimed she did not realise she was doing anything wrong.

The judge said she had received a very positive probation report but said a psychological assessment would be of great assistance.

The defence has been given four months to furnish such a report before a sentence will be handed down.