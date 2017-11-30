Home»Breaking News»ireland

Senator Gerard Craughwell calls for Junior Defence Minister to resign amid Defence Forces protest

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 09:31 pm

A Senator has called for the Junior Defence Minister to resign.

It comes as wives and partners of the Defence Forces hold a 24-hour protest outside the Dáil claiming pay levels are too low, leaving one in five members of the forces having to access social welfare.

Members of the Irish UN Veterans Association, Peace Commissioner Tony Flanagan, Portlaoise, and Charlie Mann, Wexford, with Alisha Mahon Tobin, 11, Lucan, at the protest over pay and conditions for members of the Defence Forces at Leinster House. Pictures: Gareth Chaney

Senator Gerard Craughwell says Minister Paul Kehoe, who has responsibility for the Defence Forces, needs to go.

"I've called for the resignation of the Junior Minister. He has singularly failed to deal with the Defence Forces and the issues that pertain to that. It is all very well buying beautiful ships but we have nobody to sail those ships. What's the point? Where are we going?" he said

"The Minister needs to get a grip or step aside and let somebody in who can take control of what's going on in the Defence Forces."

Darragh Carr, 7, and Lucy Carr, 6, from Coolock, during the WDPF protest over pay and conditions for members of the Defence Forces.


More in this Section

Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing 16-year-old

Dublin tattoo studio offering 'lifeline' tattoos to raise money for homelessness charity

Former drug users to sit on Government working group examining the decriminalisation of drug possession

Man jailed following bank card theft scam carried out with 'military precision'


Today's Stories

Homeless couple jailed over break-in despite claiming they were looking for somewhere to stay

Fine Gael in €1.2million deficit on €5million state funding

Fall in number of sham marriages

Report on corporation tax rules to be ready by April

Lifestyle

The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »