Senator Gerard Craughwell calls for Junior Defence Minister to resign amid Defence Forces protest

A Senator has called for the Junior Defence Minister to resign.
It comes as wives and partners of the Defence Forces hold a 24-hour protest outside the Dáil claiming pay levels are too low, leaving one in five members of the forces having to access social welfare.
Senator Gerard Craughwell says Minister Paul Kehoe, who has responsibility for the Defence Forces, needs to go.
"I've called for the resignation of the Junior Minister. He has singularly failed to deal with the Defence Forces and the issues that pertain to that. It is all very well buying beautiful ships but we have nobody to sail those ships. What's the point? Where are we going?" he said
"The Minister needs to get a grip or step aside and let somebody in who can take control of what's going on in the Defence Forces."