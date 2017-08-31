Home»Breaking News»ireland

Semi-state body considered to handle housing crisis

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 09:38 am

A semi-state body similar to Irish Water could be set up to deal with Ireland's housing crisis.

It would take powers away from local authorities, and be able to raise its own capital to fund construction across the country.

Establishing the body is among a number of options being considered by the Government in response to spiralling house prices and a lack of supply.

Housing expert Lorcan Sirr from Dublin Institute of Technology said there could be some merit in the idea.

"You could centralise the process and the finance. When you do that, you control the whole process and you keep your costs down," he said.

"Simon Coveney confirmed in the Dáil that you can build a three-bed social house by the State for in or around €200,000. At the moment, in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, that council is being offered social houses for €354,000. In many respects, it's a no-brainer."


