Home»Breaking News»ireland

Secretary General of Department of Justice announces plans to retire

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 05:06 pm

The Secretary General of the Department of Justice, Noel Waters is set to retire next February.

The news was confirmed in a statement from the Department of Justice and Equality:

"The Secretary General notified the Minister formally yesterday that, as he will have shortly served for 40 years, he intends to retire in February. This was noted as a matter of routine at today's Government meeting."

Mr Waters had been acting Secretary General of the department since October 2014.

He was appointed to the position on a permanent basis in October 2016.

Noel Waters, Secretary General at the Department of Justice and Equality. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins


More in this Section

Date fixed for trial of woman accused of dangerous driving causing deaths of four friends

Students advised to start J1 applications now

Louth man who plotted explosion during Prince Charles visit to be sentenced next month

Wallet-sized information card given to priests accused of sexual violence


Today's Stories

Decade of concern over Charleville credit union

Appeal over plans to extend Dingle Skellig Hotel

Planning to be sought for €140m Cork flood defences

Regina Doherty U-turn on pension guarantee

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »