Secondary school teachers ballot results released today

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 07:06 am

The results of a ballot by secondary school teachers involved in a long running dispute will be known later today.

Around 18,000 members of the ASTI have been voting on a proposal put forward by the Education Department - aimed at resolving its row over pay and conditions.

In October and November last year - around 400 secondary schools across the country were forced to close as part of industrial action by the Association of Secondary Teachers.

The dispute centres around equal pay for new entrants and supervision and subsitution duties.

The action was suspended to allow for fresh talks and a new proposal - which 18,000 teachers have been voting on over recent weeks.

While a result is expected later today - the unions executive committee has already recommended it be rejected.

It remains unclear what form of industrial action would take place and the impact this will have on students if members vote no.

