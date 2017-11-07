Home»Breaking News»ireland

Second of five rail strikes taking place today as pay dispute continues

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 06:41 am

The second of five proposed train strikes is taking place today.

The industrial action is being taken by Irish Rail workers as the pay dispute rumbles on.

150 journeys are being disrupted at a loss of earnings of €600,000 and a further fine of €300,000 to the company.

Employees are also losing out on pay while they strike.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny is urging the trade unions to either go back to the Workplace Relations Commission or refer the outstanding issues to the Labour Court.

He said: "There is absolutely no need for any industrial action, this is the second day today unfortunately there are three more scheduled.

"Rather than scheduling further industrial action beyond that, we would urge our trade unions to take the opportunity, listen to the request of the Labour Court and stop this disruption to customers."


KEYWORDS

Irish RailIarnroid Eireann

More in this Section

Man, 30, to be charged in in connection with the discovery of Philip Finnegan's remains last year

Auditor General reveals 16 sets of financial statements for 2015 not certified by end of 2016

Four food outlets were closed in October for breaching food safety rules

Gardaí make three arrests after shotgun fired during high-speed chase


Today's Stories

Newlywed mum’s son denied Irish passport

“I would give absolutely everything just to spend just one more minute with him”

Minimum alcohol pricing ‘could prevent 3 deaths a week’

‘Vital that €180m Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway gets green light’

Lifestyle

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

Meet the memory collectors

Making Cents: The richer or poorer part of married life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »