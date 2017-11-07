Second of five rail strikes taking place today as pay dispute continues

The second of five proposed train strikes is taking place today.

The industrial action is being taken by Irish Rail workers as the pay dispute rumbles on.

150 journeys are being disrupted at a loss of earnings of €600,000 and a further fine of €300,000 to the company.

Employees are also losing out on pay while they strike.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny is urging the trade unions to either go back to the Workplace Relations Commission or refer the outstanding issues to the Labour Court.

He said: "There is absolutely no need for any industrial action, this is the second day today unfortunately there are three more scheduled.

"Rather than scheduling further industrial action beyond that, we would urge our trade unions to take the opportunity, listen to the request of the Labour Court and stop this disruption to customers."