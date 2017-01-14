Home»Breaking News»ireland

Second case of bird flu in wild bird poses 'no risk to humans'

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 07:37 am

Farmers are being advised to confine their poultry flock.

The warning comes as a second strain of Avian Influenza was discovered in a wild bird in County Galway yesterday after an initial discovery in County Wexford.

The Department of Agriculture says that flocks are at risk from the virus, although no outbreaks have been detected in poultry in Ireland so far.

Amy Nora Fitzgibbon from the Irish Farmers Journal says the public should not be overly concerned.

She said: "There's no risk in properly cooked poultry meat and there's no infection in poultry flocks yet. This is the second case in a wild bird, it was found in a widgeon in Co. Galway on Friday.

"It hasn't infected the poultry flocks, there's no risk to humans, and even if there was an infection properly cooked poultry meat means that it can't be transmitted to humans as long as people take general precautions."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Duck cull ordered in France's foie gras region in effort to contain bird flu

Irish farmers 'prepared for bird flu threat'

More in this Section

Waterford lobby group to go ahead with cath lab protest, despite 'cynical' Govt announcement

Gardaí search for Dublin teenager missing for five days

€150,000 worth of stolen property recovered during Operation Thor

Gardaí investigate armed robbery in Wexford


Today's Stories

Boy left brain damaged, blind at birth to get €1.35m

Tenants under threat of eviction after flats sale can stay

Cork City Council owed €5m rent as half of tenants in arrears

Fine Gael spent €3m on election but ‘saved party from greater seat loss’

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 