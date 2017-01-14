Second case of bird flu in wild bird poses 'no risk to humans'

Farmers are being advised to confine their poultry flock.

The warning comes as a second strain of Avian Influenza was discovered in a wild bird in County Galway yesterday after an initial discovery in County Wexford.

The Department of Agriculture says that flocks are at risk from the virus, although no outbreaks have been detected in poultry in Ireland so far.

Amy Nora Fitzgibbon from the Irish Farmers Journal says the public should not be overly concerned.

She said: "There's no risk in properly cooked poultry meat and there's no infection in poultry flocks yet. This is the second case in a wild bird, it was found in a widgeon in Co. Galway on Friday.

"It hasn't infected the poultry flocks, there's no risk to humans, and even if there was an infection properly cooked poultry meat means that it can't be transmitted to humans as long as people take general precautions."