Second case of bird flu discovered in Ireland

A second confirmed case of bird flu has been discovered in Ireland.

The case of avian influenza was found on a duck in Co Galway and has been confirmed by the Department of Agriculture.

The first case was found in Wexford before Christmas.

According to The Farmers Journal, the UK have confirmed a third case of this strain of Bird Flu in a small flock of chickens and ducks near Settle in North Yorkshire, just 40km from the Irish Sea.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Nigel Renaghan, IFA poultry committee chair, reiterated the concern he expressed last week that the Department is not communicating directly with bird owners.

"The Department says it has a database of registered backyard flocks but that means there are also flocks that are not registered," he said.

"Department officials are going to have to find other ways of communicating with these bird owners because backyard flocks pose a massive threat to the commercial flocks," Renaghan continued.

"The Department should also be driving home the importance of housing and general biosecurity on poultry farms on a constant basis via social media and other media until the threat is lifted."