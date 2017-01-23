Search for young man who failed to return to Clare tour bus

A search will resume on tomorrow morning for a man reported missing in north Clare this afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s and from Northern Ireland, failed to return to the tour bus on which he had been travelling.

The coach had stopped on the coast road at Ballyreen between Fanore and Lisdoonvarna at around 12.30pm. The area is a popular stopping-off point for coach tours.

When the tour group was due to depart again, there was no sign of the man. The alarm was raised at around 2.30pm and a search was launched.

Doolin Coast Guard undertook land and water searches while the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter carried out sweeps along the coastline.

The search was stood down at around 5pm and will resume in the morning.