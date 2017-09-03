Search continues for remains of Trevor Deely, missing 17 years

The garda search for the remains of Trevor Deely enters its fourth week in Chapelizod in Dublin tomorrow.

Trees and scrubland have been cleared across a three-acre site as part of a new phase of the operation which began early last month.

Gardaí have said they are prepared to continue searches for several more weeks as the investigation team continues to press ahead with the long-running cold case.

The 22-year-old from County Kildare disappeared after his office Christmas party in Dublin, seventeen years ago.