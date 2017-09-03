Home»Breaking News»ireland

Search continues for remains of Trevor Deely, missing 17 years

Sunday, September 03, 2017 - 06:34 pm

The garda search for the remains of Trevor Deely enters its fourth week in Chapelizod in Dublin tomorrow.

Trees and scrubland have been cleared across a three-acre site as part of a new phase of the operation which began early last month.

Gardaí have said they are prepared to continue searches for several more weeks as the investigation team continues to press ahead with the long-running cold case.

The 22-year-old from County Kildare disappeared after his office Christmas party in Dublin, seventeen years ago.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Drones banned as gardaí search for body of Trevor Deely

Latest: Gun found in search of body of Trevor Deely sent for forensic examination

Update: Limerick Mayor calls for cold case reviews after latest developments in Trevor Deely case

Latest: Man linked to Trevor Deely disappearance believed to have been a known criminal

More in this Section

Doherty: Cannot guarantee Public Service Card data can be protected from hackers

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth more than €2.5m

Fire safety issues in primary schools dealt with at 'snail's pace'

Major fire at disused industrial factory at Inchicore in Dublin


Today's Stories

Housing summit convened following deaths of homeless people

Review of Celtic Tiger-era schools’ fire safety

Tragedy as scientist drowns while swimming abroad

Bandon locals rally to raise €240k for hospital dayroom

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 