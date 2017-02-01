Home»Breaking News»ireland

Seanad expected to pass Bill to apologise to gay men convicted of homosexuality

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 07:30 am

The Government looks set to apologise to gay men who were convicted of sexual offences before laws on homosexuality were decriminalised in 1993.

Just a day after the UK pardoned thousands of gay men, the Seanad will debate a Labour Party Bill to exonerate and apologise to men here.

The Government says it will not oppose the legislation.

Labour Senator Ged Nash said: "We think this is an important step in terms of reckoning with our past and moving on. It won't undo the damage, but I think it is a very important step that the Labour Party will make on behalf of the State.

"We are hopeful that the Government will accept this legislation."

