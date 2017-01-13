Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sean Fitzpatrick's trial hears multi-million euro loans approved by Anglo

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 03:57 pm

The jury in Sean Fitzpatrick’s trial has been hearing about multi-million euro loans approved to him by Anglo Irish Bank in 2006 and 2007.

The 69-year-old is accused of making misleading, false or deceptive statements to auditors Ernst and Young in the five years leading up to 2007.

Aside from being accused of making misleading, false or deceptive statements to the bank’s auditors, Sean Fitzpatrick has also denied furnishing false information to Ernst and Young between 2002 and 2007.

Today, Joe McWilliams, a former director of lending at Anglo, gave evidence of various loan approvals to Mr. Fitzpatrick and other family members.

He said these applications were all dealt with by the bank’s Credit Committee because they exceeded the €5m threshold.

The court heard the balance rose to €103m towards the end of November 2007, and that the securities over those loans were valued €120m - the payment history was described as “excellent”.

Mr. Fitzpatrick is accused of artificially reducing his personal loans from Anglo by borrowing from Irish Nationwide in a move that’s alleged to have resulted in Anglo failing to give a “full, true and honest picture” of the state of its affairs in their end of year statements.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sean fitzpatrick, anglo,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Widow of Brian Stack appeals to Gerry Adams to give information to Gardaí

Termination notices served to The Strand apartments residents withdrawn

SIPTU to ballot Dublin Fire Brigade members over ambulance shortage

Lucky 13 scoop Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000


Today's Stories

Man carrying axe may have been trying to free girlfriend

Woman pleads guilty to keeping brothels

Nurses say trolley crisis is not abating

Finian McGrath rejects pleas to keep facility for disabled people open

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 