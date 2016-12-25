Safe Food: Ensure Turkey is fully cooked before serving

Safe Food is reminding people to make sure that their Christmas turkey is fully cooked before serving.

The food safety group is also advising people not to wash their turkeys or any other raw meat as they prepare for their dinner.

If you're planning on storing some leftovers, people are being told to carve-up leftover meat to let it cool down, and then put it in a fridge or freezer within 2 hours of cooking.

Chief Specialist in Food Science with Safe Food Dr. Linda Gordon, explains the three things to look out for when checking if your turkey is properly cooked: "Take it out and pierce it with a clean fork or skewer at the thickest part which is usually the breast meat between the breast and the leg of the turkey.

"What you are looking for there is that there is no pink meat there, the juices run clear and it is piping hot so you should see steam coming off it."