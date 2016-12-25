Home»Breaking News»ireland

Safe Food: Ensure Turkey is fully cooked before serving

Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 10:29 am

Safe Food is reminding people to make sure that their Christmas turkey is fully cooked before serving.

The food safety group is also advising people not to wash their turkeys or any other raw meat as they prepare for their dinner.

If you're planning on storing some leftovers, people are being told to carve-up leftover meat to let it cool down, and then put it in a fridge or freezer within 2 hours of cooking.

Chief Specialist in Food Science with Safe Food Dr. Linda Gordon, explains the three things to look out for when checking if your turkey is properly cooked: "Take it out and pierce it with a clean fork or skewer at the thickest part which is usually the breast meat between the breast and the leg of the turkey.

"What you are looking for there is that there is no pink meat there, the juices run clear and it is piping hot so you should see steam coming off it."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS turkey. Christmas,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating Dublin stabbing

Gardaí investigating suspected Christmas Day arson in Limerick

Seven babies have been born this Christmas morning

Body found during search for missing 22-year-old in Youghal


Today's Stories

Driving licence body looks at loophole

HSE expected to raise €622m from private patient charges

We spend a night on the streets with Helping Cork's Homeless

Second Georgian house gutted by fire in Cork

Lifestyle

Unforgettable music moments of 2016

Driverless cars are out of our control

Irish broadcasters tell us what they'll be wearing for Christmas

Gaelscoil Carrigaline experts explain the magic of Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 