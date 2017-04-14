Home»Breaking News»ireland

Rural Ireland to be hit by retirement of 157 GPs

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:56 am

The expected retirement of 157 GPs will hit rural Ireland hardest.

That's according to one Independent TD, who is calling for the Government to make sure no community is left without a doctor.

TD Mattie McGrath received information from the Health Service that well over 100 GP's will no longer still be practicing by 2021.

Deputy McGrath is now calling for the HSE to provide more information on what they plan to do in the future: "Well the HSE is just putting their head in the sand.

"It is just blatent here that this is going to happen, they are going to retire, illness is going to occur then aswell and they are just not keeping up pace, and it is going to be another huge blow to rural Ireland."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gp, rural ireland, retirement,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Garda press conference to be held regarding possibly deliberate fatal hit and run in Dublin

Report recommends review of route guides following R116 tragedy

Rural communities can tap into €20m development fund

More than 60% of overweight children bullied


Today's Stories

Paschal Donohoe delivers stark warning over the Government’s ability to meet public sector pay demands

Bishop: Catholic churches are a bigger draw than the GAA

Our maternity system FoI request delivers €600k price

More than 60% of overweight children bullied

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Having a cracking good time this Easter holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 