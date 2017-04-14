Rural Ireland to be hit by retirement of 157 GPs

The expected retirement of 157 GPs will hit rural Ireland hardest.

That's according to one Independent TD, who is calling for the Government to make sure no community is left without a doctor.

TD Mattie McGrath received information from the Health Service that well over 100 GP's will no longer still be practicing by 2021.

Deputy McGrath is now calling for the HSE to provide more information on what they plan to do in the future: "Well the HSE is just putting their head in the sand.

"It is just blatent here that this is going to happen, they are going to retire, illness is going to occur then aswell and they are just not keeping up pace, and it is going to be another huge blow to rural Ireland."