Home»Breaking News»ireland

Rugby stars Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding back in court over alleged rape

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 06:46 am

The rape case against two Ireland and Ulster rugby players will be back in court later.

Paddy Jackson (25) and Stuart Olding (24) deny the charges against them.

This latest hearing is due to be held at Belfast Magistrates.

The Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby said they took the allegations "extremely seriously" and announced both players would be "relieved of their duties and obligations" until the conclusion of the court process.

Given the length of time court proceedings take in Northern Ireland, it is likely both will miss the entirety of the coming season.

The men were arrested and questioned last summer. They were released pending a report being submitted to prosecutors in Northern Ireland.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has said four men questioned in relation to the incident are to be prosecuted.

Jackson and Olding are to be prosecuted for rape.

Another man is accused of sexual offences while the other faces counts of withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

Fly half Jackson has been capped for Ireland 25 times while centre Olding has played four times. The two Belfast men are established stars for Ulster Rugby.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Companies must tell employees if emails being monitored, court rules

Woman left partner 'looking like the elephant man' after abuse, court told

Pat Hickey set to face trial in November

Woman alleges sexual assault in Cork hotel room

More in this Section

Northern Ireland powersharing: Government warns over public services

18 babies born into homelessness, reveals charity

Met Éireann to announce names of next year's storms

Water refunds due by end of the year


Today's Stories

Cork City Council in Trojan horse-style ‘stroke’

PSNI set to adopt Dublin anti-gang project

Ireland in EU top 10 for money laundering

Kerry is the place to see the stars

Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 