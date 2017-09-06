Rugby stars Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding back in court over alleged rape

The rape case against two Ireland and Ulster rugby players will be back in court later.

Paddy Jackson (25) and Stuart Olding (24) deny the charges against them.

This latest hearing is due to be held at Belfast Magistrates.

The Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby said they took the allegations "extremely seriously" and announced both players would be "relieved of their duties and obligations" until the conclusion of the court process.

Given the length of time court proceedings take in Northern Ireland, it is likely both will miss the entirety of the coming season.

The men were arrested and questioned last summer. They were released pending a report being submitted to prosecutors in Northern Ireland.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has said four men questioned in relation to the incident are to be prosecuted.

Jackson and Olding are to be prosecuted for rape.

Another man is accused of sexual offences while the other faces counts of withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

Fly half Jackson has been capped for Ireland 25 times while centre Olding has played four times. The two Belfast men are established stars for Ulster Rugby.