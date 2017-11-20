Home»Breaking News»ireland

RTÉ employee due in court in UK accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with girl, 13

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 06:30 am

An Irish man will appear in court in the UK this morning charged with attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

The man, who is an employee of RTÉ, is due before Leeds Magistrates Court later today.

His arrest was filmed by a vigilante group, who claim they lured him to Britain after creating a fake Facebook profile of a 13-year-old girl.

The group called 'Predator Exposure' featured on an RTÉ programme in October.

Police in Leeds have confirmed they were called on Saturday to deal with reports of a man attempting to engage or incite sexual activity with a child in Leeds.

RTÉ issued a statement this evening, which read: "RTÉ has been made aware of this matter, which is being dealt with by the Yorkshire Police Force in the United Kingdom."

RTÉ said that it will not be commenting further.


