’Parents’ worst nightmare’ as brother and sister seriously hurt in Antrim crash

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 07:17 am

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to a crash in which two children reported to be brother and sister were seriously injured in Co Antrim.

The collision happened on the Staffordstown Road near Randalstown, at around 4.40pm yesterday afternoon.

The boy and girl were struck by a white Audi A3 car, which remained at the scene.

The Irish News reports the children are between 11 and 14 years old and attend St Patrick’s College in Maghera, Co Derry. The girl is reported to have suffered head injuries, while her brother’s injuries include a broken leg.

SDLP Councillor for the area Roisin Lynch, said the thoughts of locals are with the family:

"This is every parent’s worst nightmare...A family and community have something terrible visited upon them, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time," she said.

