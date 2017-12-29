’Lucky’ priest has prayers answered...with €500k lotto win

An Irish priest has scooped a half million prize in the EuroMillions while home for Christmas.

The retired cleric, originally from Co Mayo but based in Florida, collected his prize in the National Lottery offices in Dublin after buying a quick pick ticket in Donnybrook Fair in Malahide, Dublin on December 22.

The lucky priest joked that God must be listening to his prayers as he previously won £15,000 on the old Irish Sweepstakes and $3,000 dollars and $5,000 dollars over the years in lotteries in the USA.

He pledged to share his winnings with those in need.

"I suppose you can say I am lucky. But I have always had a policy of sharing my luck around," the priest said.

"That is something that my late mother taught me, and something that was also drummed into me when I was a young priest by a bishop. I am a big believer that what goes around comes around.

"This is a huge amount of money and I look forward to giving some back."

The priest revealed that he heard on Saturday that one of the two winning EuroMillions Plus tickets had been purchased in the Donnybrook Fair outlet.

"I didn’t get too excited when I heard this first," he said.

"I went back to the shop and gave the ticket to the same girl I had purchased it from to be checked. Lo and behold there was a message on the system to contact the National Lottery! So I knew at that stage I had won."

The priest, who regularly returns to Ireland, spent Christmas Day with relatives in Dublin.