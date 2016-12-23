Home»Breaking News»ireland

Road fatality in the North as Taoiseach urges motorists to take care on roads

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 05:04 pm

A man has died in a crash on the M1 Motorway in the North.

Police say his Honda Civic car struck the central reservation at Tamnamore between junctions 13 and 14 this afternoon.

The road remains closed and there are major delays in the area.

Hundreds of thousands of people have hit the roads for the Christmas exodus.

The major roads around the country are expected to be busy for several hours, as people leave the major cities to more rural areas for Christmas.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has asks motorists to take care on the roads, and consider other people who might be on the road alongside them: "Remember there are other road users out there and we don’t want to hear about any unfortunate tragedies on our roads this Christmas or indeed at any time.

"I do hope that given the challenges that we face, people take the time to assimilate the Christmas message and have time with their families."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS noorth, road fatality, christmas,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

21,000 cigarettes seized in Cork city

Orange and yellow weather warnings issued by Met Eireann

Gang steals €2k worth of whiskey in Cork

21 homeless people from Apollo House have agreed to move to alternative accomodation


Today's Stories

Second Georgian house gutted by fire in Cork

HSE seeks AG’s opinion on publication of ‘Grace’ reports

More bloodshed feared after feud death

Gardaí believe abandoned car was used in Aidan O’Driscoll murder

Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 