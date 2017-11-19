Home»Breaking News»ireland

Road deaths down by 33 compared to 2016

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 07:22 am

Nearly half of all driver deaths in 2016 were on regional and local roads.

Today is the 11th World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims.

A total of 133 people have died on the country's roads to date this year, which is a reduction of 33 deaths on last years' figures.

Road Safety Authority Chief Executive Moyagh Murdock asked drivers to obey the rules of the road.

"If you decide to get in behind the wheel after taking alcohol you know what you are doing - it is not a judgment error. You have decided to deliberately get behind that wheel and you are going to cause devastation to someone if not yourself," she said.

"We're asking people to be responsible, obey the speed limits and drive at an appropriate speed, always wear your seatbelt and never ever use a mobile phone when you are driving," she added.


