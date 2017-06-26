Home»Breaking News»ireland

Road deaths down by 11, but gardaí say 'totally selfish' drink-driving still a problem

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 04:07 pm

A total of 76 people have died on the country's roads so far this year, 11 fewer than in the same period last year.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority have launched their summer enforcement campaign and are appealing to all road users to take care on the roads over the summer months.

Recent figures also show that more than half of all fatalities (52%) occur on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Chief Superintendent Aidan Reid of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: "Last July we announced we were going to increase our focus on driving under the influence…Although most heard that message, many did not. There have been an additional 1,000 drivers arrested compared to the previous 11-month period.

"The message is still not getting through to some so can I take this opportunity to remind drivers that drink- or drug-driving is totally unacceptable, totally selfish and will continue to be a core focus of our roads policing activity. It costs lives on our roads, there is no other way to put it."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Husband of missing Tina Satchwell, 45, makes emotional Crimecall appeal

Pedestrian killed in Dublin tonight after being struck by truck

Council vote to green light redevelopment of protected warehouses in Cork

Limerick and Dublin appoint new Lord Mayors amidst war of words in the Treaty County


Today's Stories

Sr Philomena O’Sullivan honoured for her lifelong dedication to missionary nursing

Bessborough babies were used for formula trial

Judges told by Taoiseach to respect political powers

Fear of limits on asylum seeker right to work

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 