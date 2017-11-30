Home»Breaking News»ireland

Road closed after man dies in accident involving car and lorry

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 06:56 am

A stretch of the N2 in County Monaghan will remain closed this morning at Taplagh near Carrickmacross after a fatal collision yesterday evening.

The body of a 78-year-old man, has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for a post mortem examination.

He was the driver of a car which was in collision with a lorry on the outskirts of the town.

Garda forensic collision investigators have been examining the scene and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Traffic diversions are expected to remain in place until noon today.


