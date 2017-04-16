RNLI tribute to take place for crew of Rescue 116

An RNLI tribute will take place for the crew of Rescue 116 today.

Dunmore East, Tramore, Fethard and Kilmore Quay lifeboats along with Dunmore East Coast Guard will set sail together to lay a wreath.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at sea, in memory of Dara, Mark, Paul and Ciaran, who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash.

A flare will be set off and a minutes silence observed to remember each of the crew and pray for the recovery of Ciaran and Paul who are still missing.

This Easter, marks the one-month anniversary of the tragic accident off the county Mayo coast.