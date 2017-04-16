Home»Breaking News»ireland

RNLI tribute to take place for crew of Rescue 116

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 07:11 am

An RNLI tribute will take place for the crew of Rescue 116 today.

Dunmore East, Tramore, Fethard and Kilmore Quay lifeboats along with Dunmore East Coast Guard will set sail together to lay a wreath.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at sea, in memory of Dara, Mark, Paul and Ciaran, who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash.

A flare will be set off and a minutes silence observed to remember each of the crew and pray for the recovery of Ciaran and Paul who are still missing.

This Easter, marks the one-month anniversary of the tragic accident off the county Mayo coast.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rnli, tribute, coast guard, rescue 116, mayo,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Rescue 116: 'How do we prevent it from happening again'

Report recommends review of route guides following R116 tragedy

'We're gone': Last words heard from R116 as it 'pitched up rapidly'

Marine Institute ROV conducts last dive in R116 search as Gardaí promise to continue operation

More in this Section

FG senator calls for new jobs following closure of cigar plant in Roscommon

Minister for Communications under pressure to save rural post offices

Another R116 tragedy 'could happen'

72 gardaí trained to use drug test


Today's Stories

Murder inquiry after father killed in hit and run

Ireland tolerated abuse of children, says legal expert

Cork protest over treatment of gay men in Chechnya

Locals in Waterford aim to make Syrians feel at home in Ireland

Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 