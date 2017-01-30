Home»Breaking News»ireland

Risk to marine life in Balbriggan Harbour from sunken vessel's fuel is 'small', says Council

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:30 pm

Fingal County Council says there is a very low risk to marine life and the ecosystem after a fishing vessel sank in Balbriggan Harbour in Dublin.

It was carrying around 400 litres of diesel and 30 litres of lube oil when it went down earlier today.

Five crew members were rescued by lifeboat after they called for help at 5.30am.

It is understood the vessel's propeller became entangled in something in the water.

Gerry McDermott, Media and Communications Manager with Fingal County Council, said: "The potential risk for harm to marine life, including birds, is considered small given the nature and extent of the pollutant involved.

"The risk of significant damage to the ecosystem is low, because this is a small spill and winter migration means that the threat to vulnerable bird communities is greatly reduced.

"There is no nesting activity at this time of the year on any of the nearby islands."

Pic: Howth RNLI

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí 'concerned' for missing teenage girl

Taoiseach orders 'complete review' of US preclearance in Ireland

Cork workers at Kerry Group agree two further work stoppages

Educate Together challenges Minister's 'flawed' divestment plan


Today's Stories

Rebel priest Fr Tony Flannery wants papal nuncio, Archbishop Charles Browne, removed

End of an era as Cork antique shop P Cashell's to close its doors

Driver who killed Shane, 18, was banned until 2023

Cremation eases issue over burial plot space in Killarney

Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

It's time to move on from Hygge to Lagom! But what is it?

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 