Risk to marine life in Balbriggan Harbour from sunken vessel's fuel is 'small', says Council

Fingal County Council says there is a very low risk to marine life and the ecosystem after a fishing vessel sank in Balbriggan Harbour in Dublin.

It was carrying around 400 litres of diesel and 30 litres of lube oil when it went down earlier today.

Five crew members were rescued by lifeboat after they called for help at 5.30am.

It is understood the vessel's propeller became entangled in something in the water.

Gerry McDermott, Media and Communications Manager with Fingal County Council, said: "The potential risk for harm to marine life, including birds, is considered small given the nature and extent of the pollutant involved.

"The risk of significant damage to the ecosystem is low, because this is a small spill and winter migration means that the threat to vulnerable bird communities is greatly reduced.

"There is no nesting activity at this time of the year on any of the nearby islands."