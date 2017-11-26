Home»Breaking News»ireland

Richard the III exhibition attracts thousands to Galway Science and Technology Festival

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 11:56 am

Tens of thousands of people are heading to NUI Galway today as part of the Galway Science and Technology Festival.

Among the highlights on display is a 500-year-old cold-case following the discovery of King Richard the III’s skeleton in a car park in the UK.

A 3D exhibition of the bones was on view to the public at Galway Shopping Centre yesterday, before moving back to campus today.

Professor Donal Leach is the Dean of Science at NUI Galway - he says they’re expecting up to 20,000 people later.

"We don’t count them all - we try - but that’s what we expect. We had up to and maybe over 20,000 last year," said Mr Leach.

"All the family, young and old, everything from kitchen chemistry to the bug doctor including Richard III’s skeleton, a suit of armour and the story.


KEYWORDS

Galway Science and Technology FestivalNUI Galway

More in this Section

Man dead following fatal road collision in Galway

Winner! Mid-West ticket holder scoops more than €5.8m

Two suspected bombs discovered in Limerick

Gardaí searching for missing Tipperary teenager


Today's Stories

Election Crisis: 1992 winter election gave way to a Spring Tide

Call to speed up plans for fetal abnormality scans

Jack, 15, invents 'tractor safe lock' after grandad's farm accident

Election Crisis: Snap election may benefit Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »