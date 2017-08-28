Home»Breaking News»ireland

Revenue officers seize almost €20k of cigarettes and alcohol in Dublin

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 04:21 pm

Revenue officers at Dublin Port and Airport have seized cigarettes and alcohol worth nearly €20,000.

More than 29,000 smuggled cigarettes, 4kgs of tobacco and 155 litres of alcohol were seized in recent days.

The total value of the goods seized is more than €19,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €15,000.

Over the weekend, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized more than 28,000 contraband cigarettes carried by passengers arriving from Dubai and Moldova.

At Dublin Port this morning, a van arriving from France was found to be carrying contraband alcohol, tobacco and 1,600 cigarettes.

The seizure at Dublin Port. Pic via Revenue

They questioned two Polish men in connection with that seizure.


