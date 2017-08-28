Revenue officers seize almost €20k of cigarettes and alcohol in Dublin

Revenue officers at Dublin Port and Airport have seized cigarettes and alcohol worth nearly €20,000.
More than 29,000 smuggled cigarettes, 4kgs of tobacco and 155 litres of alcohol were seized in recent days.
The total value of the goods seized is more than €19,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €15,000.
Over the weekend, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized more than 28,000 contraband cigarettes carried by passengers arriving from Dubai and Moldova.
At Dublin Port this morning, a van arriving from France was found to be carrying contraband alcohol, tobacco and 1,600 cigarettes.
They questioned two Polish men in connection with that seizure.