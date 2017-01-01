Home»Breaking News»ireland

Retirement age may soon change, with option to continue past 65

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 12:23 pm

The Government will start the New Year by discussing possible changes to the retirement age.

Today's Sunday Independent says we could see public and private workers continuing beyond the age of 65, if they choose to.

Proposals could also see employees given the option of taking early retirement on a reduced pension.

Currently only private sector staff are able to work beyond 65.

Head of the Communications Clinic Terry Prone said: "What you have is some outrageous injustices, such as the fact that gardaí have to retire at 60, never mind that they are experienced, fit and able for the job and, as most of them do, want to continue the job.

"You're out of it (at 60)."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Minister Varadkar promises review of retirement rules

Water charges issue will not bring down Government, says Taoiseach

Update: Mother of singer Shane MacGowan dies in Tipperary car accident

No report of Irish casualties in Istanbul attack


Today's Stories

New Year delight as Limerick mum delivers son on kitchen floor

Severe restrictions on hospital visitors to control infections

UCC study shows oral cancer rates on the rise in women

110,000 children get free childcare worth €4k

Lifestyle

Force of nature Elaine Cassidy returns to our screens

It's not just for kids - adults are flipping out for gymnastics

Why celebs are keeping their smiles tooty cutie and natural

What to watch on TV this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 