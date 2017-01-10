Retired couple to spend €172k Lotto winnings on grandkids

Two separate Lotto and Millionaire Raffle winners from Co. Meath and Co. Westmeath have collected almost €300,000 in National Lottery prize money today.

The biggest claim of the day was made by a retired couple from Ashbourne, Co. Meath who won €172,223 after they won the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize last Saturday.

The couple who wish to keep their win private bought their winning normal play ticket at JR’s First Stop store in Ashbourne, Co. Meath on the day of the draw.

One of them said: "We were lying in bed on Sunday morning, drinking coffee whilst listening to the news on the radio and I heard the newsreader call out my Lotto numbers.

"I knew the Lotto wasn’t won but I was sure I had heard quite a few of my numbers called out but I didn’t say anything to my husband until I was sure.

"Later that morning after mass, we went to the shop to check our ticket and I just couldn’t believe it when I was told we had won €172,223."

The winning couple have no plans on spending any of the money on themselves and will instead divide their prize amongst their family.

The grandmother said: "We have spent our lives working and taking care of our children who are now all grown up. We are incredibly lucky in that we do not need for anything.

"We have discussed this at length and we have decided to give all of the money to our grandchildren who are only starting out in life.

"They are going through school and college at the moment and we know they will need the money much more than we do."

Separately, another very happy retired couple from Co. Westmeath collected their €100,000 prize from the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw.

The winning couple who also wish to keep their win private bought their winning ticket at Dunnes Stores in the Montree Shopping Centre in Athlone, Co. Westmeath on December 30, 2016.

The winning man counted his blessings after he joked that he very rarely buys National Lottery tickets and was still in disbelief at his win.

He said: "This is very out of character for me. I was in the shop the day before the Millionaire Raffle Draw and I just decided to buy a ticket on a whim. My wife couldn’t believe I bought one as I would never usually buy a Lotto ticket.

"One thing is for sure, I will be playing more often in future.

‘We will enjoy the win for sure. The money gives us an extra cushion in life. We will enjoy a small break with the family before we make any real decisions on how to spend the money."