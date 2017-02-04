Home»Breaking News»ireland

Retailer recalling batches of hummus and colcannon amid listeria concern

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 10:17 pm

Food retailer Avoca is recalling batches of its Hummus and Colcannon because of the presence of listeria.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland today issued a warning over a single batch of each of the products.

Details of the affected batches and 'use-by' dates are on the Authority's website.

Consumers are advised not to eat the product, but instead to dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase.

Listeriosis is a serious disease which can be life threatening, particularly for pregnant women, the elderly and other people with a weakened immune system.

