Result of tender for Waterford city bus routes to be announced

Thursday, November 16, 2017

The National Transport Authority will reveal later who will operate bus services in Waterford City.

A tender process was announced earlier this year for the routes currently operated by Bus Éireann.

Bus Éireann was entitled to tender for the Waterford routes, but it a private operator wins out, it will face issues relating to surplus staff, buses and depots in the area.

It is part of a Government commitment to open 10% of bus routes to those in the private sector.

Waterford is the first of such tenders for commuter services with another round of tenders expected early next year for commuter services between Dublin and Kildare.


