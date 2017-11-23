Residents of Cork apartments hold protest in opposition to mass eviction

Residents of a Cork apartment complex will hold a protest in opposition to their mass eviction later.

Dozens of families at the Leeside Apartment complex were served with a 'notice to quit' by their landlord who claims they need to vacate the property for refurbishment works.

Residents are demanding that the Government implement legislation to outlaw mass evictions on the grounds of refurbishment, they also fear they have little chance of finding comparable accommodation in the city.

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry raised the issue in the Dail last week.

He said: "The Taoiseach saqid he was oppesed to evictions taking place in the run up to Christmas.

"We welcomed that but we pointed out that an eviction in January, February, March, April or June wasn’t much better particularly when rents are sky rocketing."